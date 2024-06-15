Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce looking for Board of Director nominations

Photo: Castanet file photo

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is looking for people to join its volunteer board of directors.

The chamber is looking for nominations of people with established business, leadership and advocacy experience for the 2024/25 BoD. People are asked to put their submit their nomination packages between June 14 and 4 p.m. on June 28.

“The role of director is important as the board collectively oversees the strategic vision of the Chamber through a governance model,” said Dan Proulx, Greater Vernon Chamber general manager.

“Through our membership of businesses and non-profits, we are seeking individuals with diverse backgrounds and experience who want to guide the Chamber forward. Serving on the board of directors is a great opportunity to contribute to the community.”

The chamber says it’s looking for candidates who have the following:

· Awareness and understanding of the role of the Chamber and a desire to support it.

· Awareness of the business and economic climate in Greater Vernon, B.C. and Canada.

· Previous board experience serving in an advocacy, leadership or executive position.

· Sound entrepreneurial skills.

· Understanding of financial statements, management reports, and risk management.

· High ethical standards and integrity in professional and personal dealings.

· Ability to work as a team member.

· Past history of community involvement.

Nominees must be a representative of a chamber member business or non-profit in good standing and must be endorsed by one other chamber member in good standing.

The nomination package can be found online here, and for more information about the process, contact 250-545-0771 or [email protected]