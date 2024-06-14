The 2024 Lumby Days kicks off this evening

Photo: Lumby Days

2024 Lumby Days is officially underway.

The big event for the North Okanagan Village kicked off Friday evening and runs all weekend, until June 16.

The theme for this year is Rock n’ Roll, and the weekend will have a midway, rides, food, live entertainment and more. “Lumby Days wouldn’t be complete without an event that highlights the logging industry!” Reads the Lumby Days website.

“Tyler Welfing from Carvewel Creations will be bringing his talent with the chainsaw to the Oval on Saturday and Sunday.”

Also taking place is the show and shine where cars, trucks and motorcycles will be on display in the park. The WestCoast Lumberjack Show, Miniature Monster Petting Zoo, and Extreme Freestyle Motorcross will also take place Saturday and Sunday.

New for 2024 will be additional parking with 200 extra parking spots available at 1801 Maple Street for $10 a day, thanks to the Lumby Leigon’s coordination.

For a full breakdown of events visit the Lumby Days website online here.