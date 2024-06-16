Greater Vernon Cultural Centre knocks $2.4M off of fundraising target

Photo: RDNO

The Regional District of North Okanagan says it’s entered into a land purchase agreement with the City of Vernon for the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre.

RDNO culture and community services manager Tannis Nelson says the agreement means the district will be looking to fundraise $10.8 million, rather than the original $13.9 million.

“The RDNO is pleased to be able to share that a purchase agreement for the cultural centre land has been signed between the City of Vernon and the RDNO, reducing the fundraising target by $2,434,000,” said Nelson.

“In partnership with the RDNO, the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre stakeholders have been working behind the scenes to secure the remaining $10,866,000, gathering donations and pledges, with the goal of having significant fundraising momentum to report on by early July 2024.

The language is a shift from back in February where a report to the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee said; “The RDNO and its fundraising partners aim to have the remainder of the required funding by July 2024 to meet the target construction start date of September 2025.”

Nelson also confirmed the district is committing an additional $600,000 to the project from its provincial Growing Communities grant funding. RDNO had previously committed $900,000 from the same fund, bringing the total up to $1.5 million.

The cultural centre is budgeted to cost $41.9 million, $28 million has been approved for borrowing and $13.9 million, now $10.8 million, is to come from community fundraising and senior level grants.

Donations for the centre are currently being accepted by the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan.

For more information on the project and how to donate, head to www.cfno.org/cultural-centre