City of Vernon repairs to partially close 31st Street for a single day

Photo: City of Vernon

A single day detour will be required for a portion of 31st Street in Vernon to allow crews to repair storm infrastructure.

The road will be closed to southbound traffic between 43rd and 45th Avenue from approximately 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The timeline may change if emergencies arise.

Access will remain in place for northbound traffic

The city says motorists should expect some delays and every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

The public is asked to obey all traffic control signage and slow-down in the area for public safety.