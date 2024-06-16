City of Vernon advising residents to expect delays on 25th Avenue next week

Photo: City of Vernon

Motorists may experience minor travel delays on 25th Avenue, while crews upgrade sewer utilities.

As early as Tuesday June 18, crews are expected to begin installing water and sanitary services on 25th Avenue between 39th and 37th Streets.

Traffic will be down to a single lane in both directions until the project is complete. The city says work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 20.

The timeline might change if emergencies arise.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area, however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

The city asks the public to obey traffic control signage and slow-down in the area, for the safety of workers and public.