Vernon's Sunshine Festival celebrating 30th year with 'extra surprises'

Chelsey Mutter

The 30th annual Vernon Sunshine Fest returns to 30th Avenue on Saturday.

The roadway will be blocked off to motorists from the 2900-block down to Nature's Fare and FreshCo, from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Peter Kaz with the Downtown Vernon Association says this year is bigger and better than ever.

“Sunshine Festival this year is actually our 30th annual Sunshine Festival so we have a lot of extra surprises and we’re going bigger, so there’s more vendors, more food trucks, more entertainment, more games, and we brought some really big ones as well,” he adds.

Kaz says one exciting thing to watch for is massive inflatables to play on.

Booths from local businesses and service providers will be set up along the blocked off six blocks as well as a number of side streets.

The kids zone is once again set up in the 2900-block of 30th Ave, by Castanet Vernon. This end of the festival will have the kids stage with children's performers and booths geared toward kids.

Music and events are set up throughout the festival, but the mainstage will be near Natures Fare again. The 2024 mainstage schedule will have a new band or musicians playing every hour:

10 a.m. - May Moon

11 a.m. - JS Garcia Band

12 p.m. - Kris Anders Band

1 p.m. - Hat Trick Band

2 p.m. - Feet First

3 p.m. - Home Stretch Band

4 p.m. - Slide ‘N Keys

The free event promises to be fun filled, with booths, food vendors and all sorts of entertainment for attendees to enjoy.

The Snowflakes will be flying over the event at 10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Downtown parking will be free all day.