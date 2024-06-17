List of events to come at Enderby's Canada Day celebration

Photo: Contributed

Canada Day is approaching with a list of events planned for Enderby.

The City of Enderby is hosting festivities starting at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast. The day continues until a finishing fireworks show that is planned for 10 p.m.

The list of things to do this year also includes the Funtastic Ball Tournament, a parade, a car show, live music, a singing of the national anthem, kids carnival games, birthday cake, a bouncy castle, a juggler, a dunk tank, tours of a fire truck, face painting, food vendors and a farmers market.

“There is plenty to keep the whole family in a festive spirit!,” reads a post on the city’s website. “With a classic car show, yummy b-day cake, free swim, dunk tank, activities and games, a live music, fireworks, pancake breakfast, and so much more.”

Canada Day is a celebration of the birth of Canada, which was officially created on July 1, 1867. It has been celebrated for more than 150 years, although a federal law made the day a statutory holiday in 1879.

