Local athletes to be awarded out of Tim Hortons North Okanagan Sports Awards

Photo: Castanet Awards will be presented on June 19 outside Vernon City Hall. Awards from a previous ceremony are pictured.

Local athletes will be awarded next week in front of Vernon city hall.

Nominees from the Tim Hortons North Okanagan Sports Awards have been announced. The winners will be announced at a ceremony in front of city hall on Wednesday, June 19.

"We had a lot of great candidates this year for all categories," said Ann Holmes, president of the awards committee. "The top athlete category was a particularly tough one for the selection committee."

At 5:30 p.m., winners will be announced for the awards of “athlete of the year,” “team of the year,” and “leadership in sport.”

Up for athlete of the year award are

Oliver Stankiewicz,

Shanda Hill,

Lillian Marchand,

Zac Funk,

Austin Roest, and

Mark Johnson.

The team of the year award will be chosen from

VSS Senior Panthers football team,

VSS Junior Panthers football team and

the North Okanagan Lakers U-18 AAA hockey team.

The leadership in sport award is up between

Minor football's Bill Tarr,

Pro hockey's Ken Holland,

Tennis' Graham Cooper,

VSS football coach Sean Smith,

Vernon Vipers' Colton Sparrow , and

Athletic director, Rory Taber.

The public is invited to attend.