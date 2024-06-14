238404
First ever Polson Park Palooza kicks off tonight in Vernon

Free music in Polson

Two free music events are coming to Vernon this spring and summer.

On June 14, a show in Polson Park will feature several bands including “Miina,” based in Victoria.

The free show will be the inaugural event of Polson Park Palooza, a series organized by a local society called the Vernon Okanagan Inspired Event (VOICE) society.

“The Polson Park Palooza series is designed to celebrate local talent and foster a greater appreciation of music in our community, while also being accessible for all,” wrote VOICE in a news release.

“Mark your calendars, invite your friends and family, and join us for an evening of spectacular performances and community connection.”

The event starts at 7 p.m, with an opening performance from Norsu. Miina takes the stage at 8 p.m.

Another day of music will be held in Polson Park on July 26. It will feature the Younguns, and will be opened by Karmaduke.

More information can be found here.

