Trailer rolled over near Bailey Road on Highway 97 south of Vernon

Photo: Castanet

A truck is off road with a rolled-over trailer on Highway 97 northbound, and firefighters are on scene.

Vernon Fire Department responded to a crashed truck and trailer near Bailey Road just after 5 p.m.. Traffic was flowing steadily, however one northbound lane was partially blocked by a firetruck.

It's not known if anyone was injured or taken to the hospital at this time.

Castanet has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services, the City of Vernon and RCMP for more information.