No patients found after ambulances respond to crash site off Highway 97

UPDATE: 7:22 p.m.

A emergency health services team appears to have been sent to a stale crash site on Highway 97 after receiving reports Thursday evening.

A spokesperson for the Provincial Health Services Authority told Castanet just after 6 p.m. on Thursday that two ambulances had responded to a crash site near Bailey Road just after 4:47 p.m. However, the ambulances cared for no patients at the scene, and no patients were taken to the hospital.

Several people are reporting seeing the crash site hours before the ambulance response, such as Thursday morning, and even as early as Tuesday.

ORIGINAL: 5:44 p.m.

A truck is off road with a rolled-over trailer on Highway 97 northbound, and firefighters are on scene.

Vernon Fire Department responded to a crashed truck and trailer near Bailey Road just after 5 p.m.. Traffic was flowing steadily, however one northbound lane was partially blocked by a firetruck.

It's not known if anyone was injured or taken to the hospital at this time.

Castanet has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services, the City of Vernon and RCMP for more information.