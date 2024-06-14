Concerns raised over trees coming down for Vernon Creek naturalization in Polson Park

Chelsey Mutter

The naturalization of Vernon creek which runs through Polson Park is slated to begin on Monday, and park goers and residents are sounding the alarm over the mature trees being cut down.

The city says work will transform the existing concrete lined creek into a natural watercourse with improved fish habitats, enhanced water quality and increased floodplain capacity.

People say they would like to see the city try to complete the work without removing the trees.

“I’m very concerned about all of these trees that are getting taken out for, apparently, creek rerouting and the bike path and they're saying fish habitat,” said concerned resident Brad Croteau.

“I don't believe you need to take out all these big, beautiful trees to be able to do something like that, there's got to be another plan in there, besides leveling everything.”

Another concerned resident, Peter Bulla says he’s experienced many properties in his life and believes there’s a way to work on the creek without needing to remove all of the trees.

“Any machine operator with a little bit of skill could take this and clean this up without damaging any tree. And some of these trees are 70 years old, plus,” said Bulla.

It’s not clear exactly how old the trees are, a city press release calls the trees “mature”. Croteau, who’s about 60 years-old, says he grew up in Vernon and can remember the trees in the park being this old even when he was a kid.

Historical photos of Polson Park from the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives going as far back as the 1950’s show a large number of trees along the creek, appearing much younger than the ones there now. It’s not confirmed if the trees in old photographs are the same ones being removed for this project.

Another upset park goer, Deb Anthony, says she’s mourning the loss of the trees.

“You have to understand that if the trunk is this big, it goes up that high as well and serves all the critters that are in the air. Never mind, you know, the mass of the root system that is holding this earth together,” said Anthony.

The City of Vernon spokesperson Carolyn Baldridge said the naturalization of the park has been recommended for a long time. She says it’s a necessary first step to revitalize the park.

“Naturalizing the creek requires years of engineering and environmental team work to develop a restoration plan for the specific creek section while working with regulatory authorities and designing to best practice,” said Baldridge in an email.

“Once the channel is naturalized, the intent is to engage the public on how best to re-invest in the park around a naturalized section of creek in a new Master Plan for Polson Park.”

Baldridge clarified that about 22 large/mature trees will be removed alongside about 19 smaller/younger trees.

She says the tree removal is necessary to restore the creek channel by removing the existing vertical banks and reestablishing the floodplain, which is essential for accommodating larger flood events.

“The need to reestablish the floodplain is the main reason for removing the trees,” said Baldrige.

“The city carefully considered the existing trees and designed the floodplain to leave enough space around mature trees whenever possible. For example, there are preserved trees along the internal roadway and the mature Cottonwoods along Highway 97.”