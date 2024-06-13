Vernon and Lumby announce flood mitigation projects for a combined $9.1 million

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Flood mitigation projects in Vernon and Lumby received a combined $9.1 million from the federal, provincial and municipal governments.

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandu, Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming, and Lumby councillor Randal Ostafichuk were in Vernon Thursday morning to speak with the media about the projects.

Work in Vernon will replace the 43rd Street bridge crossing over Vernon Creek. The clear span bridge will allow for channel widening to increase capacity and safeguard the creeks embankments and fish habitats.

“The crossing replacement will protect the centre from recurring floods as well as protect six residential roads and approximately 50 properties from flooding," reads a federal government release.

The Village of Lumby will construct two dikes totalling about 900 metres for physical flood protection in areas that have historically experienced flooding.

“Funding will construct a 460-metre setback dike on the right bank of Duteau Creek, and a 477-metre waterside dike on the right bank of Bessette Creek, while restoring affected floodplains,” reads the release.

A full breakdown of funding shows the Vernon project is receiving $1,326,240 from the feds, $1,105,089 from the province, and $884,271 from the City of Vernon.

The Lumby project is set to receive $2,318,542 from the feds, $1,931,925 from the province, and $1,545,887 from the Village of Lumby.

Ostafichuk said Lumby, being a small village with about 2,000 residents, has little of its own resources to put towards climate related mitigation efforts.

“Regardless of our location or size, we've suffered from the same effects of climate change as all communities in BC have, with the difference that we have very little resources of our own to be able to contend with these climate related events,” said Ostafichuk.

“In the past 10 years we've seen several one-in-200-year flood events that, each, have almost crippled our community. The cost to protect the community from future events and help mitigate the effects of climate change in smaller communities like Lumby is beyond the ability for us to afford on our own.”

Sandhu said the nearly $3 million commitment from the provincial government is upgrading critical infrastructure before a climate disaster, and said it’s the responsible way forward.