New bins added at Lumby, Cherryville and Kingfisher facilities will only accept flattened cardboard

Residents will have to flatten their cardboard to use bins that are being added to garbage facilities in Lumby, Kingfisher and Cherryville.

The Regional District of North Okanagan will be adding side-loading bins at three locations in June. The new bins are expected to take longer to fill as less space is wasted by awkward stacking of materials like boxes.

“It is expected that the new side loading bins will result in improved service and less frequent bin hauls due to improved bin utilization,” wrote the RDNO in a press release. “Service disruptions due to a full refuse bin prior to the end of the business day should be a thing of the past.”

The RDNO added that the introduction of side loading bins will allow for a second top loading refuse bin to be deployed at the Cherryville and Kingfisher locations. This is also expected to improve user service as the site will have more capacity to receive refuse.

“Fewer bin hauls will result in lower costs and decreased greenhouse gas emissions. The risk of contamination from other non-cardboard items in the cardboard bins will also decrease, resulting in a higher rate of materials being recycled.”

The new bins coming to Lumby Diversion & Disposal Facility and the Cherryville and Kingfisher Transfer Station facilities are expected before the end of the month.

