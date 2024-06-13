Requests for weekend meal kits for kids facing food insecurities sees 'incredible increase' in North Okanagan

Chelsey Mutter

The Kalamalka Starfish Society says it’s seen a 60 per cent increase in demand for weekend meal kits since last year.

Mary Jackson, society president, said on an average week, volunteers are packing 235 to 250 bags of food. Each bag provides children with two breakfasts, two lunches and two dinners, along with fruit, vegetables and snacks.

“We're seeing an incredible increase in the demand for the program,” Jackson said.

“I have been doing research into food insecurity, and I think it's a combination of factors, certainly housing costs and grocery costs have risen substantially over the last couple of years so that means, after rent is paid, there's not a lot of food to go around.”

The society serves North Okanagan schools in both School Districts 22 and 83, and the cultural immersion school on the Okanagan Indian Band.

She says one bag costs about $25 to put together, and that’s after receiving the food items at cost from Vernon’s Save of Foods.

“Our food costs, unfortunately like everyone else's, have gone up,” Jackson said.

“We are looking at ways of reducing our costs and providing more nutritious food in our packs and looking at different options, but still, the bags are $25 per bag every weekend. That's about $100 a month, or about $875 a year.”

The bags are free for the children who they’re provided to, thanks to donations from the community and volunteers.

The society has worked with schools and nutritionists to determine what kids need and what food to include in bags. Each bag has a set menu and children all receive the same thing, which makes accepting food donations impossible.

People who might be interested in helping the society can reach out for volunteer opportunities, or donate online, here. All funds donated to the Kalamalka Starfish Society remain in the North Okanagan.

As the summer approaches, Jackson said the program typically shuts down for the summer as schools close and to give volunteers a break. This year, she said, the group worried about what kids would do over the summer without school food programs.

“We have started a pilot program this summer to look at providing food to them over the summer, and right now, we're exploring the options,” Jackson said.

“It may be a food card to supplement their cost of food so they can buy what they wish with that food card. But we're still fine tuning how it would roll out, but we're very conscious of a gap being there in the summertime.”

A group of volunteers gets together every Wednesday to pack bags before volunteer drivers deliver bags to the 20 different locations the program serves.