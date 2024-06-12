Original Jurassic Park film stomps into Towne Theatre for Thankful Thursday

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Thankful Thursday at Vernon’s Towne Theatre could be an exciting one for any 90’s kids living in Vernon.

This Thursday, June 13, the theatre will be showing the original Jurassic Park released in 1993, directed by Steven Speilberg. Thankful Thursday’s take place on the second Thursday of every month at the Towne Theatre.

Each month the theatre selects a non-profit to receive 100 per cent of box office proceeds on that second Thursday. Watkin Motors Ford sponsors each of these nights by fronting the entire cost to run the movie so the non-profits can raise as much funds as possible.

This months charity is JCI Vernon, a non-profit organization which develops young leaders while supporting community.

“We meet each month to offer career and personal skill development, or opportunities to create and run charitable events like the Lawn Days of Summer lawn bowling tournament,” said JCI Vernon president Michael Isobe.

“We’re also a social club, and I’ve made many friends in JCI over the years. We’re honoured to have been chosen for this event. The chapter voted and I’m excited to see Jurassic Park on the big screen with the Towne’s new sound system.”

Tickets for the event can be pre-purchased online here. The event has a wine bar making the event 19+. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and people will be able to meet JCI members, and enter a giveaway. The film begins at 6:30 p.m.