BC Wildfire Service and Coldstream Fire Department on scene of small fires in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park

Contributed Olivia Seibel

UPDATE 4:14 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service says it's on site at the two wildfires in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

In an email to Castanet at 4 p.m., BCWS spokesperson Shaelee Sterns said the service currently had ground resources on site, and is being assisted by the Coldstream Fire Department.

Both fires are under one hectare in size and are under control. Both fires are now suspected to have been started by humans or human activity.

Castanet has reached out to Coldstream Fire Department for more information.

ORIGINAL 3:35 p.m.

Two spot-sized fires were discovered in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park on Wednesday afternoon, both currently under control.

According to the BC Wildfire Services map, the two fires are in the Cosens Bay area, along Cosens Bay Road.

The first fire was discovered just after 1:20 p.m, and is reportedly 0.5 hectares. The last update posted by BCWS at 2:22 p.m. reported the fire was under control. The suspected cause is human activity.

The second fire was discovered just after 3 p.m. It is reportedly 0.009 hectares and BCWS reports the fire as under control. The cause is still under investigation.

Castanet has reached out to BCWS for more information.