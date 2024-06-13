Vernon group launches online auction to 'Power the Tower' and transmit community radio station

Photo: Contributed Two Vernon radio hosts join volunteers in helping 97.9 Valley FM "Power the Tower" at a recent fund-raising event.

Vernonites are getting close to having one more radio station in the city.

The Vernon Community Radio Society says it’s nearing its $25,000 goal to Power the Tower and begin broadcasting across Greater Vernon.

“We have been overwhelmed with the support we have seen from the Vernon Community since we started this campaign,” said Marv Machura, with the community station. “We are so near our goal, we can taste it!”

Machura will be the radio host and director of the community station 97.9 Valley FM. He said the society has launched an online auction to get the last bit of funds required to purchase, install and maintain a 600-watt radio transmitter.

Auction items include things like sailing lessons from the North Okanagan Sailing Club, a wine and charcuterie board at Black Hills Winery, an antique table, bottles of wine, and more. Bids are open until June 23, and Machura said donations of auction items are still being accepted.

Marchura said the society has seen growth since it launched its online streaming last year at www.valleyfm.ca.

“People are loving tuning in online to our programs and diverse musical programming,” Marchura said. “But, it’s only the beginning. …Just wait until we start broadcasting on air!”

Valley FM would be Vernon's third radio station. Machura said there are many community groups, businesses, and individuals wanting to be a part of the community radio station.

“Radio is vital and real-time — and local. We want to be the station that everyone can turn to hear the heartbeat of our community with music, talk, sports, arts, et cetera.”