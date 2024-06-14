Survey about Official Community Plan in Vernon sees double the responses, says the city

Photo: Vernon.ca Double the amount of residents responded to a recent survey about land use and planning, which closes on July 1. Pictured is a previous council meeting at the City of Vernon.

Advertisement surged response rates for a survey about Vernon's future, city officials say.

At Monday's regular meeting, councillors heard about the city’s process of updating Vernon’s Official Community Plan, which dates back to 2013. Monday’s presentation revolved around engagement, with the city reporting more than 850 residents have submitted opinions about Vernon's land use and planning for the next 20 years.

The responses had doubled from May 28 to June 10 due to advertisement.

Growth this time around came “as a result of the advertising that we have been doing in the community with the postcard and the bus [advertisement],” said City of Vernon long range planner Barbara Everdene. “Our engagement vision is to have a full and meaningful participation of the community in the process of reviewing the OCP and the transportation plan.”

She said the survey had gone out to every house in Vernon and, at the meeting, encouraged councillors themselves to complete the survey. The city is placing to focus on getting more citizen input, with the public survey available until July 1.

Take the survey here.

The presentation comes as the City of Vernon is in Phase 1 of updating its long term vision. When it's complete, the final plan will guide parks and recreation, transportation, the use of land and more city resources for twenty years.

A previous casual survey of residents on the street conducted by Castanet saw people emphasizing housing needs. Some citizens suggested keeping the small-town feel of Vernon and adding more parks and green spaces.