Vernon domestic abuse programs get $38,000 boost following fundraiser

Photo: Pixabay

Archway Society for Domestic Peace is celebrating community support while calling attention to the importance of continued donations.

The Vernon society's 2024 Black Dress Gala raised $38,000 at its May 25 event present by Nixon Wenger. Over 270 women came together for return of the event which hasn't taken place since 2019.

“This funding will allow us to continue to provide community programs that allow for accessible and free counselling for women, children and families, outreach services for women in rural areas, victim support through the justice system and advocacy services for children and youth who have been abused or neglected,” said Sherry Demetrick, co-executive director of the society.

The Black Dress Gala organizing committee thanked all the event sponsors and volunteers who made the evening a success.

Archway society relies on financial support from the community to operate the free programs and services they provide.

The society says donations and fundraising are crucial to ensure long-term sustainability and to expand its reach and scale of impact in the community.

“If you’re in an abusive relationship, the risk of lethal violence increases during or just after a woman has left an abusive partner, therefore planning for safety is critical,” said the society in a release.

“A personalized safety plan is a practical plan that includes ways to remain safe while in a relationship, planning to leave, or after you leave. Our trained staff can help in creating an individual safety plan.”

Archway says it wants to ensure anyone experiencing violence has access to resources and support. The group can be reached online here or by phone at 250-558-3850. Those in crisis who need immediate support can call the 24-7 number at 250-542-1122

Some of the programs the fundraising supports include counselling for people experiencing violence or abuse, outreach program offering mobile support, victim services, and youth victim services.