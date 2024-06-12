Vernon councillors divided over grant policy that would outlaw wage payments from discretionary grants

Photo: Castanet

A debate sprung up at the City of Vernon council meeting Monday about whether employees could be paid from grants for community projects.

Non-profits and registered societies often undertake projects in town. When they do this, wages can be part of the cost.

The question of whether groups should be able to ask council for a discretionary grant and then pay their employees was the topic that stirred debate on June 10 at Vernon council.

The main reason to outlaw wages came from Coun. Akbal Mund who said, “if we start doing that, we are going to be inundated with asks."

Mund noted that once groups hire staff, they often want to keep the staff. If they depend on city grants to pay their staff this can become a never ending bill for taxpayers.

“What happens is, sometimes they will ask for a new employee hire. Which is wages. And to move that forward for the next year, they’re going to have to come back and ask for it again,” he said.

He said he felt the city should focus its grants to help with equipment and technical supplies.

“Safety vests. That’s a one-time ask. You’re not going to need safety vests every year.... Wages is going to come back to us again and it becomes an ongoing funding mechanism and we see this at RDNO too, so we try to avoid that.”

Coun. Brian Guy saw things differently.

He said he shared Mund’s concern, but hoped the city policy could allow for temporary wages. If staff are promised pay only while their project is underway, then requests wouldn’t last forever.

Coun. Kelly Fehr was on the same side. Fehr proposed that the city could change the wording of the policy, the Discretionary Grant Policy, to echo what Guy said.

To make Fehr and Guy's change, council would have needed to defeat the motion, re-write the policy, and then vote again. This would come after the difficult work of negotiating a compromise that everyone was happy with.

Ultimately council voted to keep with the proposed changes to the discretionary grants policy outlawing wages be paid by grants.

Coun. Brian Quiring sided with Mund, saying that it’s a “slippery slope” to start effectively paying the wages of employees at non-profits.