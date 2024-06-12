An inside look at PRT Coldstream, a nursery in the business of replanting forested areas

Connor McDowell

When forestry companies harvest trees, they legally have to replant the area under B.C. regulations.

This drives business for local nursery PRT Coldstream. It grows trees for forested areas so newly-harvested land in Canada can see new life. Castanet toured the facility on Tuesday for an inside look at the business.

Elizabeth Engelbertink, nursery manager, told Castanet it’s a relatively “small” operation compared to sister nurseries in Vernon and Armstrong that are also owned by PRT Growing Services.

Eleven million baby trees grow up at the Coldstream location each year. For its 11-acre size, the Coldstream nursery hums in an easy-to-miss nook off Highway 6, near Aberdeen Road.

When foresting an area, companies strike a deal with the nursery to grow trees. The Coldstream nursery brings seedlings up so they are ready to be planted, and then stores them and ships them to locations in B.C. or Alberta where they are put in the ground.

The location also supplies seedlings to areas affected by wildfires.

Thousands of cars pass by each day, but the nursery, which doesn't sell anything to the public, is not widely known in the community. But the property is a business, and a lot happens between forklifts, trucks and seasonal staff moving about.

Just next week, more than one million seedlings are set to be trucked off to their owners.