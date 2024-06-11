Ride Don't Hide event raises $53,000 for youth mental health in the Vernon area

Photo: Wayne Emde

Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon & District’s Ride Don’t Hide event on Sunday, June 9 raised $53,000 for youth mental health.

The event aimed to raise funds for the Youth Integrated Services Hub operated by the CMHA Vernon & District.

“Ride Don’t Hide was truly a community celebration and a demonstration of how local residents are committed to supporting our youth,” said Julia Payson, executive director.

“These funds will help us to provide critical services to support young people with the programs they need, when they need them. Our goal is to equip youth with knowledge and tools that will help them manage mental health and wellness.”

Payson says over 170 people participated in the Ride Don’t Hide Event which began at Polson Park and had multiple routes through Vernon and Coldstream.

Sunday's event included a barbecue, children’s activities and a fly-past by the Vernon Snowflakes formation flying team. CMHA says it also developed new relationships with the Vernon BMX Club and Kalamalka Secondary School at the event.

“We are grateful for all the participants, sponsors, donors, and volunteers who gave themselves to make Ride Don’t Hide a resounding success. The North Okanagan is such a caring and generous place to call home," said Payson.

More information about youth mental health services can be found online here.