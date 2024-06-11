RCMP confirm a man has died following a crash on Highway 6 near Coldstream

Photo: Castanet file photo

Vernon RCMP confirm a 24-year-old man died Monday evening following a vehicle crash which closed Highway 6.

Cpl. Tania Finn with the Vernon RCMP says police were called to the scene at 10 p.m. Monday evening after a motorcycle travelling west on Highway 6 passed a vehicle on a double solid line then failed to navigate a corner. The motorcycle went off the road, down an embankment and the driver was ejected from the bike.

“As a result of the impact, the man sustained fatal injuries and was deceased on scene,” said Finn. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.”

The incident closed the highway while police investigated. Coldstream Fire Department and BC Ambulance service responded to the crash reported on Highway 6 east of Aberdeen Road in Coldstream.

Mounties say BC Coroners Service attended and is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the man came to his unexpected death.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information regarding this collision, who have not already spoken to police, is urged to contact Const. Bengtsson of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.