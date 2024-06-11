Grass fire by D & D grounds extinguished by Vernon fire crews

Photo: Castanet file photo

Vernon Fire Rescue Services extinguished a grass fire off Commonage Road near the DND grounds, Tuesday morning.

City spokesperson Josh Winquist says VFRS responded to a report of a grass fire in the area at about 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Crews arrived to find a small grass fire which was quickly extinguished. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

"VFRS wants to thank the community for its vigilance in quickly reporting the fire,” Winquist said in an email.

The city is reminding the public that a fire in city limits should be reported to 911. Wildfires should be reported to BC Wildfire at *5555 on a cellphone or 1-800-663-5555 (tel:1-800-663-5555) toll-free from a landline.