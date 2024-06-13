Vernon Creek naturalization project set to begin after year long delay

Photo: Castanet file photo Flooding on Vernon Creek in Polson Park in 2014.

Phase 1 of the naturalization of Vernon Creek is expected to begin Monday, June 17.

The two-phase project will transform the existing concrete lined creek into a natural watercourse with improved fish habitats, enhanced water quality and increased floodplain capacity.

Phase 1 is expected to run from June to November 2024 focusing on the Polson Park section of the creek from Highway 97 to the current duck pond outlet.

The first phase will tackle instream work required to be completed within a specific fisheries window to minimize impacts on fish habitats. Before this work can be done, tree removals have begun to allow for grading and channel modification, 160 native trees and a variety of native shrubs will be planted in accordance with regulatory requirements.

Work is planned to take place daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a pause during the Canada Day long weekend. The construction area will be fenced off during Phase 1 to ensure public safety, this will include Polson Park's internal road and parking lot by the lawn bowling area.

When Phase 1 is completed the city will assess progress and begin the process to get necessary permits and funding for Phase 2 which is scheduled for 2025 and will continue the naturalization process further downstream.

The city says the project will benefit the community through improved fish habitat. Added natural features like riffle pools and boulders will create spawning habitats for fish species that currently have limited breeding areas.

The introduction of native riparian vegetation will enhance biodiversity and create a more resilient ecosystem.

Adding a floodplain along the creek will help manage seasonal water flows and reduce the risk of flooding in the park. Removal of concrete banks, and duck ponds in Phase 2, will allow groundwater to migrate naturally towards the creek, reducing the water table elevations in the park.

The project will also see new multi-use pathways along the south bank of the creek creating increased usability.

The project was partially funded by a $2.53 million grant from the Disaster Risk Reduction - Climate Adaptation Funding Stream of the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund. According to a report submitted to Vernon council in May, the project is expected to cost a total $8.3 million, with Phase 1 costing $3.8 million and Phase 2 costing $4.9 million.

The project was put on hold in June 2023 when the discovery of native artifacts during the archaeology impact assessment required the city to obtain a permit from the provincial archaeology branch prior to construction.

The city will provide regular updates throughout the construction period to keep the community informed. More information about the project, including an interactive map, can be found online here.