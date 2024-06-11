Rideshare app Uride expands to smaller North Okanagan communities

Photo: Uride

The rideshare app Uride is expanding its service to Armstrong and Enderby on a reservation basis.

The service announced the expansion Tuesday morning, saying the expansion to more North Okanagan communities is a significant development. Uride is already established in the Vernon community.

Armstrong and Endery users will be able to book rides on a reservation-only basis meaning users book their rides ahead of time.

"We are excited to bring Uride to Armstrong and Enderby," said Ravi Dhami Uride western regional operations manager. "Our goal has always been to provide affordable transportation solutions that cater to the needs of the community. This expansion not only broadens our service area but also reinforces our commitment to delivering ridesharing experiences across the region."

The company says expansion will give residents and tourists alike more “safe, convenient and cost-effective” transportation options in the region. Armstrong and Enderby users will be able to book rides to and from those areas using the Uride app.

Uride says as it grows, the company remains dedicated to safety, reliability, and affordability.

“This expansion is a testament to Uride's ability to adapt and meet the transportation demands of diverse communities beyond the major cities, ensuring that more people have access to quality ridesharing services,” said the company in a press release.

More information about the Vernon Uride services can be found online.

The Uride app is available on the Apple App Store, and Google Play Store.