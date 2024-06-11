Vernon RCMP get green light to hire three temporary staff

Photo: File photo

Vernon RCMP’s request for $220,015 was granted by council at Monday's meeting.

RCMP sought to employ temporary staff for a year, including one position which helps deal with prolific offenders in the area.

The Vernon North Okanagan detachment is now hiring a court liaison officer, an exhibit custodian and a crime analyst. The crime analyst role is new to the funding request this year.

According to RCMP’s strategic plan, the work of a crime analyst helps RCMP focus resources. It guides police to focus on work that will have the greatest impact on reducing crime, such as by identifying potential priority offenders and crime series in the area.

This year's funding request is consistent with the RCMP's strategic plan, which set out to help public safety by increasing the use of crime analysts. The strategic plan set out goals for the years 2023 to 2028.

Vernon council also gave funding for two other positions: a court liaison officer, and an exhibit custodian. The two positions will work part time, while the crime analyst is scheduled to be full time.

The two positions are required to deal with a back log in criminal records, and management of exhibits and evidence. This temporary hiring of these two roles was successful last year, according to a memo to council ahead of Monday's meeting.

Council gave the go-ahead without much concern. But it did make one note, asking RCMP whether it planned to return next year and request funding again.

Vernon general manager of RCMP support services Geoff Gaucher, gave the presentation to council and said a similar conversation would likely take place again next year.

Gaucher said he predicts the temporary positions will be filled this fall, now that funding is secured.