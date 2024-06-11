Vernon's Brew Mart shutting its doors, holding charity auction

Chelsey Mutter

A Vernon U-Brew business is shutting its doors after seven years under its current ownership.

Donna Sullivan owns Brew Mart on Kal Lake Road in Vernon. She says she’s shutting the doors to the business so she can retire and was unable to find someone to take over.

Brew Mart is open for the remainder of this week, and any remaining inventory will be auctioned off on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Sullivan’s last day in business.

“All donations are going to the North Okanagan Starfish Program, “ said Sullivan.

Each week, the society provides a knapsack of food to school aged children facing food insecurity. Each pack provides food for two breakfasts, two lunches and two dinners and is supplemented by fresh fruit and vegetables, along with snacks.

Sullivan says it’s important to her to support the program which provides so many meals for school children in the community.

Any inventory left over after the auction will be donated to Habitat for Humanity.

Sullivan says her customers will be well taken care of, owner of Armstrong Wine & Brew Ltd. David Wright will be accepting the Brew Mart customers.

The auction takes place June 15 at Brew Mart at 1711 Kalamalka Lake Rd.

Sullivan has been the owner of the business for the past seven years but it’s been in the community for over 20 years. She says she would have liked to see the business stay in Vernon, but she’s happy to have Wright helping her customers. She says she believes they’re in good hands with him.

“We would like to thank all her customers for their loyalty and the good time we have had over the years,” said a post to the Brew Mart Facebook page.