Vernon council endorses plan for Canada Day celebrations at Polson Park 2024

Photo: Connor McDowell Polson Park is set to be the host of Canada Day celebrations on July 1, 2024. Photo taken June 9.

With Canada Day coming up on July 1, a plan for activities and celebrations at Polson Park was endorsed by Vernon council.

Council decided at its regular council meeting Monday to support festivities for Canada’s name day. The tentative itinerary for the Polson Park party includes a skateboarding competition, a car show, music, a lifelike dinosaur, and possibly a dunk tank.

Council gave quick support for the party without any major concerns.

President of the society that’s hosting the event, Mayla Jenzen, tells Castanet she’s working on a big feature for the party. However, she said she couldn't disclose what the feature would be.

She said details may come in a few days.

As a result of council’s vote, the society, called the Vernon-Okanagan Inspired Community Event society, will receive a comped business license and event permit to run the Polson Park party.

Endorsement was given on Monday, but final approval depends on VOICE securing liability insurance. This insurance protects the host in case someone seeks to file a lawsuit over something happening at the party.