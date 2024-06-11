Horse Drawn Okanagan looking to introduce history, horses to residents this Father's Day

Photo: Horse Drawn Okanagan

Horse Drawn Okanagan is hosting a Father's Day event in part to bring attention to the significance draft horses have had in the past.

Two teams of Clydesdale horses will be heading to Timber Ridge Trails in Lumby. The animals will be harnessed to an old fashioned wagon, with wagon rides running throughout the event.

“We hear the occasional dad or grandpa tell stories about how they used horses on the farm to grow crops or go to school by horse and buggy, but soon those stories won’t include horses anymore,” said Kelly MacIntosh, with Horse Drawn Okanagan.

“We want to pay tribute to draft horses and keep that storytelling alive, and also introduce this part of history to younger generations.”

The event takes place Sunday, June 16, at Lumby's Timber Ridge Trails. People can sign up for an 11 a.m., noon, or 1 p.m. arrival time.

Lunch will be served, with adults getting the option of a bratwurst, smokie or veggie dog, while kids will receive a hot dog plus homemade cookies and refreshments. There will be a staged photo area for family pictures, a scavenger hunt, and open walking trails.

There will also be outdoor games to play, including bean bag toss, horseshoes, tic tac toe, badminton, and pin the tail on the Clydesdale — but not the real horse.

“The last time we brought our horse to Timber Ridge Trails was to offer a carriage ride for a wedding. We love the venue, and thought it would be a perfect setting to offer an event open to the public," MacIntosh said.

"We are so happy to have partnered with Timber Ridge Trails this year, they are incredible hosts and caterers, and we look forward to celebrating Father’s Day in Lumby this year.”

People are asked to dress for the weather and to bring sunscreen. No smoking and no pets are permitted.

Tickets to the event cost $25 for adults, $15 for kids aged 4 to 10, and free for children 3 and under. Pre-registration for the event is required, and more information can be found online.