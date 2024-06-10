Second annual Komasket Powwow brings culture to community

Organizers are still tallying exactly how many people attended the event, but chairman Grant Louis says the event drew crowds from all over North America.

“We had people from as far as Oklahoma, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Washington, Oregon, we had some Mowhawk people,” said Louis. “We had people from all over the nation, basically.”

The Grand Entry on Sunday saw several different drumming groups and dozens of dancers.

Louis says taking care of people who come to the community is an important cultural value, something the event achieved through meal sharing throughout the weekend.

The powwow ran from June 7 to 9, with camping and vendors on site off Westside Road. It finished Sunday after another day including drumming, singing, dancing and festivities.

Louis says the event gave organizers the ability to share and educate the community.

“We’re making this available to the community, so they can connect to themselves and connect to culture and connect to the creator,” said Louis.

“It’s just really beautiful because we had a lot of people connecting to culture and dance – to themselves through powwows and singing songs.”

The powwow was hosted by the Okanagan Indian Band. It’s the second year of the event, and Louis says he hopes to bring it back annually.