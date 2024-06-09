High school friends set out on motorcycle trip to Alaska and fundraiser for Alzheimer's disease

Photo: Dean Klein

Two Vernon residents are starting a trip to Alaska tomorrow to fundraise for Alzheimer's disease.

Long-time residents Dean Klein and Rick Muchowski graduated together from Vernon Secondary School. About a year ago they crossed paths and, learning they both liked to ride motorcycles, planned a 20-day motorcycle trip to Alaska to raise $10,000.

“The whole trip is an honour to our moms,” said Klein, during a phone call with Castanet. “It came to me while I was visiting my mom who has Alzheimer's.”

Klein said both his and Muchowski's mothers dealt with the disease. The riders wanted to raise money and to raise awareness about Alzheimer's, so they set up the fundraiser in tandem with their motorcycle trip.

Their goal is to raise $10,000, and as of Sunday morning, they've raised $7,500.

The motorcycle trip will span an estimated 10,000 kilometres, said Klein. They will pass through Prince George, through a gold-mining town called Atlin, and eventually land as close as possible to Alaska’s Arctic Circle.

“It’s not a trip if you were going to jump on your bike and pick up a six-pack,” said Klein. “I had a lot of planning to do.”

The two plan to camp along their way. On their bikes they had to find space to pack tenting equipment, among other essentials they'll need for the three-week trip.

Klein said the plan is to sleep “90 per cent” of the time outdoors at campgrounds. The other 10 per cent is a buffer in case big storms appear in the forecast.

They have been working with the Alzheimer's Society for a few months, Klein said.

More information about the trip can be found on the pair's Facebook group. Those looking to donate to the cause can find information here.