Vernon riders met at Polson Park on Sunday to celebrate another GoByBike spring week

Photo: Connor McDowell Paintings from the Rail Trail Plein Air Event were on display at Polson Park.

GoByBike week ended on Sunday and a local party at Polson Park made it official.

Cold beverages, live music, snacks and prizes were available Sunday afternoon for the bike week send off. Paintings from the Rail Trail Plein Air Event were also on display for onlookers.

The party at Polson Park wrapped-up another active travel week that started June 3.

GoByBike week happens across B.C. and is hosted by the self titled non-profit society. The event promotes travel through biking, but also through skateboarding, long boarding and essentially anything with wheels and without a gas-powered engine.

The City of Vernon helps promote the event and encourage ridership. “GoByBike Week is part of the City of Vernon’s larger strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than doubling trips made by bike in our community by 2040,” reads the city’s website.

On Sunday at Polson Park, winners from the event's local draw were announced. Prizes including a Silver Star Mountain getaway, an e-bike rental for Okanagan Rail Trail, and a prize pack to ‘Ride and Dine’.

Participants had to receive stamps at three or more GoByBike events to enter the draw. The week held events including meetups around town, a bike-themed story time at the library, a night market, a pancake breakfast and a painting day.

Those who missed the spring edition can look forward to fall as another GoByBike week returns Sep. 23 to Oct. 6.

While local prizes were at Polson Park this Sunday, the GoByBike spring week also includes larger prizes across the province.

Anyone who registered for the event, logged a bike ride and signed up for the provincial draw has a shot at winning a “cycling adventure in Italy," which is the headlining prize this year.

It is the 30th annual GoByBike year.