City of Vernon seeking $220,000 from council for temporary RCMP support staff

Photo: Castanet file photo

The City of Vernon is looking for $220,015 for temporary additional RCMP staff.

The city is looking to approve funding for the following temporary positions: a court liaison officer, exhibit custodian, and crime analyst for Municipal Support Services. A report submitted to council ahead of its regular meeting, Monday, outlines the need for support staff.

The exhibit custodian and court liaison are positions that have been temporarily staffed for Vernon in the past year.

“These positions were required to deal with a back log in adding dispositions to criminal records by the court liaison officers and dealing with increased exhibit workload, evolved exhibit handling and new firearm processes in the exhibit custodian’s area,” reads the report to council.

“These two additional temporary positions were effective in reducing the backlogs in both of these important support areas.”

According to the report, the two positions are once again needed to catch up on and prevent future backlog.

The report says the crime analyst position is needed to support the municipal detachment.

“The crime analyst collects, analyses and interprets investigative and intelligence data to support investigations, community policing and crime prevention strategies and operational plans,” reads the report.

“They liaise with external agencies and government departments such as the Corrections Service of Canada, Community Corrections as well as other police agencies. The crime analyst is critical in the support of law enforcement activities by gathering, reviewing and interpreting data in real time in order to provide the police with actionable information.”

The funding for the positions would come from the RCMP Contingency Reserve which has a current balance of $1,562,934.

