Vernon Fire Rescue stops fire in building from spreading

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon Fire Rescue stopped a fire from spreading in a commercial building, Friday afternoon.

City Spokesperson Josh Winquist says VFRS responded to a call at about 2:50 p.m. of visible smoke from a building in the 3200 block of 24th Avenue, near Intermezzo Restaurant and Wine Cellar.

“Upon arrival, fire fighters were able to confirm smoke coming from the roof a commercial building,” said Winquist in an email.

“Employees of the businesses in the commercial building were evacuated, while crews investigated the cause of the smoke.”

A small fire was found by crews in the utility room in one business and smoke was extending to the rest of the building and adjacent businesses.

Crews were able to contain the fire from spreading, and there's no further risk to the businesses or building.

Crews from all three Vernon firehalls were called to the scene.

RCMP was on scene as well. There are no reports of injury.