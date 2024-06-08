Vernon realtors win big at awards, take home three of four Okanagan categories

Photo: Contributed

Three Vernon realtors have been named some of the best in the Okanagan.

At the annual Association of Interior Realtors Awards three RE/MAX Vernon agents won three of the four categories.

“Managing Broker-Owners of RE/MAX Vernon, Krista Blankley & Michelle Girard proudly announce that RE/MAX Vernon agents CLEANED UP at the annual Association of Interior Realtors Awards,” said the pair in an email.

Roberta Schaafsma won the Rookie Realtor award. The award honours active association members who’ve been licensed for under two years. It acknowledges who stand out in the industry, among peers, and as noteworthy businesspersons.

It’s Schaafsma’s first year in the industry. She’s said to provide exceptional service, listening to clients and creating quality relationships.

Robin Barycroft won Realtor of the Year, an award honouring successful and caring and giving professionals.

Baycroft has 10 years as a realtor under his belt and is described as “just really likeable.”

Blankley and Girard say, “We aren't surprised that he was recognized in this category.”

Jayme McKillop took home the Distinguished Service Award. An award recognizing members who demonstrate dedication beyond business success. It honours individuals actively involved in organized real estate, collaborating with industry partners, and contributing significantly to the community throughout the years.

McKillop has nine years in the business and is involved in community volunteering with things like the Good Food Box.

More information about the awards can be found online here.