Recommended grant amounts reduced by City of Vernon staff

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Vernon’s city council will decide which organizations receive discretionary grants at Monday’s meeting.

A report submitted to council says 15 grant applications came in totalling $123,500 – the city only has $100,000 available in the budget. Of that, city staff is recommending $52,130 be dispersed to the following:

Caetani Cultural Centre Society, $4,530

Family Resource Centre for North Okanagan, $1,800

Kalamalka Starfish Society, $9,000

North Okanagan Valley Gleaners, $6,750

School District No. 22, $4,000

The Good Food Box Society of the North Okanagan, $4,800

Turning Points Collaborative Society, $1,715

Vernon Community Band Society, $400

Vernon Kokanee Swim Club, $1,635

Vernon Paddling Centre Society, $4,500

WL Seaton Secondary “Sonics” Football, $13,000

Most recommendations for disbursement are a reduction of the initial amount requested by groups.

Staff are recommending council deny the following requests, as the city has limited funds:

Archway Society for Domestic Peace, $10,000

North Okanagan Pipes and Drums, $5,000

North Okanagan Valley Orchestra Society, $1,000

Okanagan Screen Arts Society, $2,715

The full report, including originally requested amounts can be found online here.

Staff has also prepared amendments to the Discretionary Grant Policy, found online here.

Staff are suggesting council approve an amendment to the policy to request for copies of invoices or receipts with the recipient reporting. It’s also suggesting the payment of wages or honorariums be ineligible for a discretionary grant, and the policy be updated.