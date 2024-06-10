Recommended grant amounts reduced by City of Vernon staff

Vernon’s city council will decide which organizations receive discretionary grants at Monday’s meeting.
A report submitted to council says 15 grant applications came in totalling $123,500 – the city only has $100,000 available in the budget. Of that, city staff is recommending $52,130 be dispersed to the following:
- Caetani Cultural Centre Society, $4,530
- Family Resource Centre for North Okanagan, $1,800
- Kalamalka Starfish Society, $9,000
- North Okanagan Valley Gleaners, $6,750
- School District No. 22, $4,000
- The Good Food Box Society of the North Okanagan, $4,800
- Turning Points Collaborative Society, $1,715
- Vernon Community Band Society, $400
- Vernon Kokanee Swim Club, $1,635
- Vernon Paddling Centre Society, $4,500
- WL Seaton Secondary “Sonics” Football, $13,000
Most recommendations for disbursement are a reduction of the initial amount requested by groups.
Staff are recommending council deny the following requests, as the city has limited funds:
- Archway Society for Domestic Peace, $10,000
- North Okanagan Pipes and Drums, $5,000
- North Okanagan Valley Orchestra Society, $1,000
- Okanagan Screen Arts Society, $2,715
The full report, including originally requested amounts can be found online here.
Staff has also prepared amendments to the Discretionary Grant Policy, found online here.
Staff are suggesting council approve an amendment to the policy to request for copies of invoices or receipts with the recipient reporting. It’s also suggesting the payment of wages or honorariums be ineligible for a discretionary grant, and the policy be updated.