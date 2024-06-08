Ride Don't Hide takes place in Vernon's Polson Park, Sunday

Photo: CMHA

Ride Don’t Hide rolls up to Vernon's Polson Park tomorrow morning, and there's still time to get involved.

Registration for the event begins at 8 a.m. Sunday morning, with kickstands up for the event to start at 9 a.m.

Ride Don’t Hide is hosted by the Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon & District, it supports mental health services in the North Okanagan.

“Ride Don’t Hide is a tremendous opportunity to support vital mental health services for youth and families here in the North Okanagan,” said Julia Payson, CMHA Vernon & District executive director. “We hope to see you there.”

Both cyclists and non-cyclists can take part in the event which has six routes ranging from 1.2 to 50 kilometres. People can ride or walk as an individual or as part of a team.

A free BBQ lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will have family friendly booths like face painting, Neuron, and Okanagan Science Centre.