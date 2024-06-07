North Okanagan Community Life Society hosting auction to raise funds for people with disabilities

Photo: NOCLS

The North Okanagan Community Life Society is hosting its fourth annual Summer Fun Auction fundraiser.

The group is hosting an online only auction to raise funds allowing the NOCLS to continue supporting individuals with disabilities in the community.

“NOCLS fundraisers always strive to involve the community in our fun events to support our local sponsors and provide auction prizes that allow our guests to sample products & experiences from our local establishments,” reads a release from the group.

“It’s all about community success!”

Bidding open Sunday June 9, and items this year include:

A Yukon trip package with hotel stays, return flights with Air North, and a Nordic spa experience

Two nights stay at the Pinnacles Suites & Townhomes up at SilverStar Mountain Resort

A tandem skydive adventure

A Sparkling Hill retreat package for two

Cambium Cider tasting experiences for two

Gift cards to many local restaurants & businesses

Vaz Art prints

The auction will be open until June 17, bids can be made online here.