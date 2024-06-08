Update on community plan guiding document will be before Vernon council at Monday's meeting

Photo: Castanet

An update on the City of Vernon’s Official Community Plan and Transportation Plan joint review will be before council at Monday's regular meeting.

A report submitted to council staff highlights work that’s been started and done for phase one of the project.

Staff have completed a variety of in-person, community and online engagement projects which will continue throughout June.

Staff is also conducting technical studies, several are underway including:

Housing Needs Report

Land Inventory

EV Charging Gap Analysis

Update traffic counts and road classifications

Active Transportation and Transit Gap Analysis

School Travel Planning

Parks Study

Social Services Study

Studies that still need to begin are:

Employment & Economic Development Study

Update Environmental Mapping, Natural Asset Inventory, and Wetlands

Highway Corridors Study

Sewer Model Update

Curbside Management Study

Next, a workshop for council is proposed which would see a special meeting scheduled to allow council to review findings on community values, needs, and priorities.

Council will have the chance to ask staff questions about the report and work done so far at Monday’s meeting.

The Official Community Plan acts as a guiding document for the long-term vision of the city. It informs all decisions on the city’s planning and land use management for the next 20 years.