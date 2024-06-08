Okanagan Science Centre hosting a magical night in Vernon

Photo: Okanagan Science Centre

Some may think science and magic have nothing to do with one another but the Okanagan Science Centre in Vernon is here to prove those people wrong.

The Science of Illusion Fundraiser promises to not only enchant crowds, but to also go towards funding the science centre and its educational programs.

Magician, illusionist and award-winning mentalist (mind reader) Ryan Michael will be performing at the Science Centre on June 15 for one night only.

The show and silent auction is a 19+ event and tickets include a light snack alongside magical entertainment. The event will have food stations set up for people to enjoy.

It will also have a silent auction where people can bid on unique items and experiences, with funds going to support innovation and education at the science centre.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up for an evening out to create a “magical atmosphere” with “style and sophistication.”

Craft cocktails will be available to purchase at the cocktail bar where “mixology meets molecular magic.”

Door open at 7 p.m. on Saturday June 15, with the show beginning at 8 p.m. The silent auction will accept bids until 9:30 p.m. and bar service will be open until 10 p.m.

Tickets cost $100 per person and are available online here.