Roads in Spallumcheen reopen Friday after closing due to spilled vegetable oil

Photo: Township of Spallumcheen

Partial road closures in Spallumcheen were caused by large quantities of vegetable oil coating portions of two roads causing extremely slick conditions.

The township says a vehicle hauling vegetable oil with an open port proceeded to travel on public roads which caused the oil to coat parts of Larkin Cross Road and Otter Lake Road.

Clean-up efforts appear to be working well and both roads have been reopened.

“In an abundance of caution, reduced speed limits are in effect in these areas,” reads a release form the township.

“Road clean-up efforts have left residual sand and loose gravel on the roadways. Maximum 30km/hr will be in effect until further notice.”

Portions of both roads were closed Friday morning due to the spill and to cleanup the oil.



