237808
238075
Vernon  

Roads in Spallumcheen reopen Friday after closing due to spilled vegetable oil

Vegetable oil caused closure

- | Story: 491288

Partial road closures in Spallumcheen were caused by large quantities of vegetable oil coating portions of two roads causing extremely slick conditions.

The township says a vehicle hauling vegetable oil with an open port proceeded to travel on public roads which caused the oil to coat parts of Larkin Cross Road and Otter Lake Road.

Clean-up efforts appear to be working well and both roads have been reopened.

“In an abundance of caution, reduced speed limits are in effect in these areas,” reads a release form the township.

“Road clean-up efforts have left residual sand and loose gravel on the roadways. Maximum 30km/hr will be in effect until further notice.”

Portions of both roads were closed Friday morning due to the spill and to cleanup the oil.


Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Vernon News

235373