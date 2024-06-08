Vernon city council considering funding for 2024 Canada Day celebrations

Photo: Castanet

Canada Day is less than a month away and city council will be considering funding Vernon’s celebrations again this year, at Monday’s council meeting.

A report submitted to council by Chris Ovens, general manager of public works, recommends council endorse Canada Day celebrations and activities in Polson Park put on by the VOICE Society.

A number of activities are planned, including the return of the Polson Artisan Market and food trucks, live art battle in the park, and a skate competition.

Once again, Canada Day celebrations will be without fireworks as they’ve been deemed unsafe for the foreseeable future due to climate change.

In the past, the city has provided both monetary and in-kind support for the event.

“Funding for the in-kind support is incorporated in the parks annual operating budget and includes requested items such as, tables and chairs, waiving rental fees, gate keys, attendance of a parks employee, six porta-potties, onsite traffic control and permitting,” reads the report to council.

“ln addition, a $12,000 tax-funded contribution was budgeted for 2024 to support the event.”

Staff also recommends council approves a business license and events permit at no cost to the society, subject to adequate liability insurance.