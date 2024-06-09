Vernon city council to consider going to bat for local students' Transit 4 Teens initiative

Photo: Fresh Outlook Foundation

Following a presentation from two Vernon high school students, city council will consider sending a letter of support to the province for Transit for Teens.

The initiative would expand the Get on Board program – currently offering free ridership for children 12 and under – to add youth aged 13 to 18 for free transit as well.

Two local teens, Jade Ha and Haylee Andal came before council at the May 13 meeting to present their project which was a part of the duo's Climate Action Ripple Effect student summit project.

City of Vernon staff are recommending council submit a resolution to the 2024 UBCM convention, and resolve that UBCM lobby the provincial government to expand Get on Board to include all youth “up to and including the age of 18”.

‘[The] program saves families money, while offering youth accessible, low-carbon transportation that helps the province and municipalities reach emissions and transportation mode share targets,” reads the report to council.

“Encouraging young people to use public transportation early in life can lead to lifelong habits of sustainable and active transportation use, and this in turn can have long-term benefits for local governments in terms of reduced congestion, lower emissions, increased social inclusion, increasing youth access to school, resources and support programs, jobs, and volunteer opportunities.”

Council will consider the suggested resolution at the Monday June 10 council meeting.