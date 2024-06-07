Caetani Centre starts season following renovations to heritage house

Photo: Caetani Centre

A Vernon heritage house has opened for the season, inviting the public to enjoy designated space for arts and culture.

The Caetani Centre at 3401 Pleasant Valley Road has re-opened following renovations. The centre now has an accessible entrance, a new gift shop and an accessible washroom.

“Because of your support, the Caetani Centre continues to be a dynamic, inclusive centre for artists, arts and culture in the North Okanangan,” wrote the centre in a recent news release. “A huge thank you to each and every one of you!”

The renovation was funded by donations, as well as support from Heritage Canada’s Canadian Cultural Spaces Fund, Kalamalka Rotary Club, and Copper Fox Interiors.

The Caetani Centre is a 125-year-old heritage house designated for arts and culture. It was previously owned by renowned artist Sveva Caetani, who left the property to the City of Vernon in 1994. Today, according to her wish, it serves as a place for people to meet over arts and culture in the community.

Guided tours of the centre are starting again next week, giving people the opportunity to delve into the history of the Caetani family.

“The mysterious and heartbreaking story behind the history of the house and its inhabitants provides a gateway to understanding our recent past, opening a window to a much different world and shedding light on the many artworks and writings created by our benefactor Sveva Caetani,” reads the centre’s website.

Tours start Thursday, June 13 and continue every Thursday and Saturday for the summer. More information is available here.

For a list of upcoming events at the Caetani Centre, visit here.

The property is operated by the Caetani Cultural Centre Society.