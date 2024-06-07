Vernon's CARE summit announces winners for the 2024 year

The winners have been announced from the third Climate Action Ripple Effect student summit.

Winning first overall in the Grade 10 to 12 category is Jade Ha and Haylee Andal, who put together a presentation arguing for free public transit for youth in Vernon. The two presented their project “Transit 4 Teens” at Vernon council’s May 13 meeting, and also presented it to school district trustees.

Ha and Andal’s project argued the potential benefits of providing free transit to students. It focused on the potential to reduce emissions by moving to higher transit use and to create future demand in adults for transit.

Winning the Grade 7 to 9 category is Isabell Hull, Claire Weathermon, and Rylee Marchand. Their project “T-Totes” focused on recycling, as it used T-shirts to make bags. The shirts were slated for the landfill, making their project a feat of the circular economy.

The climate event held at the Vernon Curling Club saw about 600 guests. Students, teachers, sponsors, judges and community members gathered to view projects aimed at climate action.

“It was exciting and rewarding to experience the great energy and obvious pride in the room,” said School District 22 Superintendent Dr. Christine Perkins. “Given the growth in teachers, students, and mentors who CARE, its lasting impact within the school system and the community will be significant.”

The CARE Summit is held to promote climate action and spur creative problem solving in youth. Students can benefit from mentorship during this program, as did both winning teams.