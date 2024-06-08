On the Streets: What's should Vernon focus on when updating its community plan?

Connor McDowell

The City of Vernon is updating its Official Community Plan and Transportation Master Plan. Plans will act as guidelines of sorts for city decisions over the next 20 years, including the use of land, transportation and parks and recreation.

The OCP will guide future bylaws and projects, as they must be consistent with the plan once it is adopted according to the Province of B.C.

For this reason, Vernon's OCP is a significant piece for the city's future. As the City of Vernon moves forward, it has opened a survey to allow the public to weigh-in on details.

The survey is open until July 1, and allows respondents to tell the city their opinion about what should be the focus of future planning in Vernon.

Castanet hit the streets on Thursday afternoon to ask people what priorities they have for the future of Vernon. Residents shared concerns about affordable housing, the small town feeling of Vernon, clean streets and safe parks.

What do you think the City of Vernon should include in its community plan? Let us know through [email protected].