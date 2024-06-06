Two former Vernon Ski Club members on provincial team

Photo: BC Alpine

Two North Okanagan athletes have made it onto the BC Provincial Ski Club.

Oliver Young is from Vernon, and Jasmine Coubrough is from Salmon Arm. The two are currently sking with the mens and women's BC Ski Team, respectively.

Both Young and Coubrough are former Vernon Ski Club members.

Coubrough was born in 2006. Notably, this past season, she finished first at both the Giant Slalom and Women’s Super G events in February at Panorama Hills Resort. Overall she made the podium four times in 2024.

Young was born in 2004 and previously told Castanet he’s hoping to one day make it to the Olympics. This season he came in second for a Slalom event in January at the Camp Fortune in Quebec and made the podium three times in 2024.

The duo are both part of the provincial ski team, the BC Alpine Ski Association.

The group is currently is holding a raffle to raise funds for the team to compete all over the world. There’s about one week left to buy tickets and the big winner could receive a Porche Cayenne.

BC Alpine is aiming to raise $160,000, people can buy tickets until June 15.