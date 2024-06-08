Flood mitigation work now underway in the City of Vernon

Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon is advising residents of flood-mitigation work now underway at the 43rd Street Bridge.

The city says preliminary work on the 43rd Street Vernon Creek Crossing project is now underway and crews are on site removing trees.

“For the project, approximately two dozen mature multi-stemmed trees will be removed,” said the city in a release.

“To compensate, 130 native trees and a variety of native shrubs will be planted in accordance with regulatory requirements. Seventy-seven of these compensation trees will be planted at the 43rd Street bridge.”

The city says the project is a key component for flood mitigation and includes:

Replacement of the existing crossing at 43rd Street and 24th Avenue to reduce flood risks, and protect the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre and nearby properties.

Construction of a multi-use pathway connecting Okanagan Avenue to Okanagan Landing Road.

Stormwater upgrades to enhance the storm outlet from Tassie Creek for better stormwater management.

Restoring natural spawning habitats and implementing a riparian replanting plan to support native fish species like Kokanee, Trout, and Sockeye salmon.

The two-phase project will run until November 2024. Phase one runs June to August and will detour traffic around the site, but the bridge will remain with access only for emergencies. Phase two runs August to November and the bridge will be replaced with traffic rerouted.

The detour is expected to begin Monday, June 10 with motorists rerouted along 43rd Street between 24th and 16th Avenues.

Motorists are advised to be aware of potential traffic disruptions, follow the detour signs and exercise caution for the safety of workers and residents.